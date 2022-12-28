Samsonov stopped 30 of 34 shots Tuesday, leading the Maple Leafs to a 5-4 overtime victory over the Blues.

While not spectacular, Samsonov did just enough to get the win Tuesday, posting a .882 save percentage. After starting December red-hot with two shutouts, Samsonov has cooled off as of late allowing at least three goals in all of his previous three starts. The former Capital will likely continue to split the crease with Matt Murray heading forward.