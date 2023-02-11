Samsonov saved the 30 shots he faced in Toronto's 3-0 victory over Columbus on Friday.

Samsonov earned his third shutout of the season and the ninth perfect game of his career. He improved to 18-6-2 with a 2.32 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 26 contests in 2022-23. Samsonov had gone through a rough patch over his previous three games, posting a 4.01 GAA and an .862 save percentage over that span.