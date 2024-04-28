Samsonov allowed three goals on 17 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 4.

Samsonov lasted two periods before head coach Sheldon Keefe turned to Joseph Woll for the third. Woll stopped all five shots he faced, though the Bruins didn't apply much pressure while protecting a lead. Samsonov has gone 1-3 with 12 goals allowed over four playoff contests so far, so it's fair to question how much longer he'll be the starter with the Maple Leafs entering must-win mode. Keefe declined to name a starting goalie for Tuesday's Game 5 in his postgame comments.