Samsonov turned aside 23 shots during Wednesday's 3-1 victory over the visiting Sharks.
Starting for the first time since Nov. 5, Samsonov picked up where he left off before being sidelined with a knee injury. The 25-year-old netminder yielded just one second-period goal Wednesday, marking the seventh time in nine starts he allowed two or fewer tallies. Samsonov, who missed 12 games with the injury, improved to 7-2-0 as the Maple Leafs claimed their fifth consecutive win.
