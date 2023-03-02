Samsonov allowed five goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Samsonov gave up a pair of first-period goals to Connor McDavid and another to Zach Hyman to take a 3-1 deficit into the first intermission. The Oilers added two unanswered goals in the second period to pull away. Samsonov fell to 5-6-1 on the road with this defeat. Despite Samsonov's pedestrian play outside of Scotiabank Arena, Toronto's plethora of trade deadline moves has not included one for a goaltender up to this point. Matt Murray (ankle) recently returned to practice, but the Maple Leafs appear content with the status quo in net, which should lead to Samsonov making most of the starts until further notice.