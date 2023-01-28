Samsonov will play between the pipes at home against Ottawa on Friday, per Mark Masters of TSN.
That's quite the surprise given that all signs seemed to point to Matt Murray starting, given that he was the first goaltender off the ice during Friday's practice and the first on for the pregame warmups. Instead, Samsonov will look to extend his winning streak to three games. He's 16-4-2 with a 2.20 GAA and .921 save percentage in 22 contests this season. Ottawa has lost six of its last nine games, brining its record down to 21-23-3.
