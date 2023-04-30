Samsonov made 31 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 6 on Saturday. The Leafs clinch the Round 1 series 4-2.
It was Samsonov's best game of the series -- he was dialled in all night long. The only goal he allowed came off the stick of Bolts' captain Steven Stamkos in the second period. With the win, Samsonov became first Leafs goalie to carry his team to a playoff series win since 2004.
