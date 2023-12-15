Samsonov made 29 saves in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

The Blue Jackets had Samsonov's number through two periods, scoring five times on 26 shots, before his slumbering teammates woke up in the third. But it's not all on his mates -- Samsonov didn't play well, and there was a distinct odor to a few of the goals. And that's not really new. At this point, both the Leafs and fantasy managers have to be scared even thinking about starting him.