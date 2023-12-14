Samsonov is expected to start in Thursday's home game against Columbus, per NHL.com's Dave McCarthy.

Samsonov allowed four goals on 29 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in his last start Monday. He's 5-1-4 with a 3.29 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 12 contests this season. The Blue Jackets rank 24th offensively this year with 2.90 goals per game.