Samsonov will protect the home net Monday against Florida, according to Mark Masters of TSN.

Samsonov is coming off a 34-save shutout victory over Buffalo on Saturday. He has earned a 20-6-7 record this season with a 3.03 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 35 games played, but he has gone 12-2-1 with a .910 save percentage across his past 15 outings. Florida ranks 14th in the league with 3.19 goals per contest this campaign.