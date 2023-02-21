Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports, indicating he will start in Buffalo on Tuesday.

Samsonov returned to action Sunday against Chicago from a stomach bug and surrendered four goals on 27 shots in a 5-3 loss. He has a 19-7-2 record this season with a 2.38 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 28 appearances. The Sabres rank third in the league this campaign with 3.70 goals per game.