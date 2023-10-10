Samsonov is expected to guard the home net Wednesday against Montreal, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Samsonov posted a 27-10-5 record last season with a 2.33 GAA, a .919 save percentage and four shutouts in 42 games played. He went 1-0-1 versus the Canadiens in 2022-23, stopping 48 of 52 shots.

