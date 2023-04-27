Samsonov is expected to start at home in Game 5 against Tampa Bay on Thursday, according to Joe Yerdon of the Bleacher Report.

Samsonov has an ugly 3.72 GAA and .876 save percentage through four playoff games, but he's gotten plenty of offensive support and has a 3-1 record in that span. During the regular season, he posted a 2.33 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 42 outings. Tampa Bay had the eighth-ranked offense with 3.41 goals per game during the 2022-23 campaign.