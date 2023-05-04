Samsonov is slated to guard the home crease against Florida in Game 2 on Thursday, per Mike Stephens of SI Now.

Samsonov will look to bounce back after surrendering four goals on 28 shots in a 4-2 loss to Florida on Tuesday. He's 4-3 with a 3.29 GAA and an .894 save percentage in seven playoff appearances this year. The Panthers have averaged 3.75 goals per game in the postseason.