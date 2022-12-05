Samsonov is expected to tend the twine for Thursday's home clash with the Kings, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov stopped 23 of 24 shots in his return from injury against the Sharks on Wednesday. With starter Matt Murray in top form, the 25-year-old Samsonov is unlikely to steal away the No. 1 job, though the team will want to keep the oft-injured Murray as healthy as possible, which could open up more opportunities for Samsonov.