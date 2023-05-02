Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Mike Stephens of SI Now reports, indicating he will start against the visiting Panthers in Game 1 on Tuesday.
Samsonov posted a 4-2 record with a 3.14 GAA and a .900 save percentage in the first round of the postseason against Tampa Bay. He stopped 82 of 86 shots against Florida during the regular season en route to a 2-0-1 record.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Saves best for last game in series•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Starting in Tampa Bay•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Some good, some bad in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Set to start Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Wins despite allowing four goals•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Tending twine Monday•