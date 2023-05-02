Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Mike Stephens of SI Now reports, indicating he will start against the visiting Panthers in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Samsonov posted a 4-2 record with a 3.14 GAA and a .900 save percentage in the first round of the postseason against Tampa Bay. He stopped 82 of 86 shots against Florida during the regular season en route to a 2-0-1 record.