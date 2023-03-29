Samsonov (personal) is expected to start at home against Florida on Wednesday.

Samsonov, who was away from the team to be present for the birth of his child, was last in net March 21 for Toronto's 7-2 loss to the Islanders. He surrendered six goals on 28 shots in that contest. Although he struggled in that outing, Samsonov is having a great campaign overall with a 24-9-3 record, 2.46 GAA and .914 save percentage in 36 appearances. Florida is tied for the fifth-rank offensively with 3.45 goals per game.