Samsonov is expected to start at home against Chicago on Wednesday, per Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.

Samsonov will look to build off his 30-save shutout victory over Columbus on Friday. He's 18-6-2 with a 2.32 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 26 contests this season. Chicago has the worst-ranked offense with 2.40 goals per game in 2022-23.