Samsonov stopped 19 of 21 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.

It wasn't the busiest game for Samsonov, but the 26-year-old netminder was sharp when needed en route to his fourth straight win and seventh victory in his last eight outings. Samsonov improves to 12-4-6 despite a still-subpar .882 save percentage and 3.19 GAA. He should continue to see the lion's share of starts in Toronto until Joseph Woll (ankle) is able to return.