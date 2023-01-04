Samsonov turned aside 27 of 32 shots in regulation and overtime and only one of four shootout attempts in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Blues.

Two of St. Louis' goals did come on the power play, but Samsonov had little luck in the shootout and would probably like another crack at Brandon Saad's short-handed tally in the first period as well. The 25-year-old netminder has given up 17 goals over his last four starts, but on the season he still sports a strong 2.38 GAA and .914 save percentage.