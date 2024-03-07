Samsonov stopped 24 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sabres.

Victor Olofsson managed to beat him glove-side early in the second period, but otherwise Samsonov was dialed in as he picked up his eighth win in his last nine starts. Since reclaiming the top job in the Leafs' crease in late January, the 27-year-old has gone 11-2-0 with a 2.35 GAA and .911 save percentage.