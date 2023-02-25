Samsonov turned aside 24 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.

The only shot to get past him was a bit of a fluke, as Brandon Duhaime grabbed a loose puck behind the Toronto net, banked it off Calle Jarnkrok's skate and found a gap between Samsonov and the post. The 26-year-old netminder has started five of seven games since the All-Star break, going 4-1-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .930 save percentage, but with Matt Murray (ankle) returning to practice this weekend, Samsonov could soon get a little more help in the crease.