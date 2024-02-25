Samsonov made 26 saves in s 4-3 win over Colorado on Saturday.

Remember all that talk about Samsonov being done? Since his return from a reset, he has gone 9-1-0 in 10 starts, and he's won six straight games. Samsonov still allows a few too many goals. And his .883 save percentage in 26 starts (14-4-6) is the kind of ratio that keeps fantasy managers and fans up at night. But like Alexandar Georgiev, Sammy is putting up a lot of wins. And in the end, those are more important than individual statistics (except, of course, in fantasy).