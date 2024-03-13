Samsonov is set to start on the road against Philadelphia on Thursday, per Joshua Kloke of The Athletic.

Samsonov will look to extend his personal winning streak after claiming his past three starts while stopping 85 of 91 shots (.934 save percentage). He's 17-5-6 with a 3.10 GAA and an .887 save percentage in 30 contests this season. The Flyers are tied for 23rd offensively with 2.89 goals per game, so this is a favorable matchup for Samsonov.