Samsonov is expected to get the starting nod on the road against Buffalo on Thursday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov has gone 10 games without suffering a regulation defeat, though he has managed just three wins over that stretch, posting a 3-0-5 record with a 3.46 GAA. The netminder's hold on the starting job should be considered tenuous at best, as Martin Jones could challenge for more opportunities.