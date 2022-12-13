Samsonov is expected to get the starting nod at home versus Anaheim on Tuesday, per David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Samsonov is technically riding a four-game winning streak, though half of those wins were divided by nearly a month due to injury. In those four contests, the 25-year-old netminder registered a 1.10 GAA, .957 save percentage and one shutout. If Samsonov can continue to perform at this level, he should steal some starts away from No. 1 option Matt Murray.