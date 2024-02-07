Samsonov is expected to start at home against Dallas on Wednesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Samsonov allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Monday, but he's done well recently with a 1.49 GAA and a .942 save percentage over his past four contests. He's had a far rougher time overall in 2023-24, posting an 8-4-6 record, 3.35 GAA and .879 save percentage across 20 appearances. Dallas ranks third offensively with 3.66 goals per game, so the Stars are likely to be a difficult adversary.
