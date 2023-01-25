Samsonov is set to start in Wednesday's home game against the Rangers, according to David Alter of Sports Illustrated.
Samsonov has won three of his last four outings while posting a 1.62 GAA and .947 save percentage over that span. He's 15-4-2 with a 2.21 GAA and .920 save percentage in 21 contests in 2022-23. The Rangers have the 15th-ranked offense with 3.17 goals per game.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Picks up 15th win•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Starting Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: OK after couple injury scares•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Starting in Montreal•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Sparkles again•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov: Between pipes versus Jets•