Samsonov is set to start in Wednesday's home game against the Rangers, according to David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Samsonov has won three of his last four outings while posting a 1.62 GAA and .947 save percentage over that span. He's 15-4-2 with a 2.21 GAA and .920 save percentage in 21 contests in 2022-23. The Rangers have the 15th-ranked offense with 3.17 goals per game.