Samsonov made 27 saves in a 3-2 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

The first goal went through him and he'll probably say he'd like Claude Giroux's wrister back, too. But that can easily be fixed with practice and timing. Samsonov will get plenty of time to hone his craft as the number one goalie in Toronto now that Matt Murray (adductor) has been put on LTIR and will miss at least four weeks. Erik Kallgren has been called up from the AHL to back up Samsonov.