Samsonov made 34 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Lightning on Thursday in Game 5. He allowed three goals.

Samsonov was outstanding at times and porous at others. He would certainly like Mikey Eyissmont's goal back -- he was pushed wide and fired a bad-angle shot from below thed left circle that trickled through Samsonov's five hole in the second period that pushed the score to 2-1. And the netminder was caught out of position on Nicholas Paul's goal in the third that stood as the winner. He should rebound for Game 6 on Saturday.