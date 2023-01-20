Samsonov made 37 saves Thursday in a 4-1 win over Winnipeg.

Samsonov sparkled all night. The only puck that eluded him came off Kyle Connor's stick on a 5-on-3 power play in the third period. Coach Sheldon Keefe has been alternating Samsonov and Matt Murray, but the team is clearly looking for more consistency between the pipes. And right now, that comes in the form of number 30, who earned the win Tuesday in relief after Murray fell apart. Many analysts have been speculating that Murray would soon start to get more starts, but Samsonov's recent performance suggest he could be the netminder who emerges with more playing time.