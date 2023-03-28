Samsonov (personal) returned to practice Tuesday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov has been away from the team for the past week to be present for the birth of his child, but he should be available for Wednesday's matchup with the Panthers. The 26-year-old goaltender has gone 24-9-3 while posting a 2.46 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 36 appearances this season.