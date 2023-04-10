Samsonov will defend the road net Monday against Florida, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Samsonov is coming off a 20-save performance in Saturday's 7-1 win over Montreal. He has a 26-10-5 record this season with a 2.36 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Samsonov has gone 1-0-1 versus the Panthers this season, stopping 37 of 40 shots. Florida ranks fifth in the league this campaign with 3.54 goals per game.