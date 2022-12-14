Samsonov will guard the road goal during Saturday's matchup with the Capitals, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov was unbeatable in his last start Tuesday against Anaheim, turning aside all 28 shots he faced en route to a 7-0 blowout victory. The 25-year-old netminder will try to extend his personal win streak, which dates all the way back to Nov. 2, to six games in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Washington team that's won five straight games.