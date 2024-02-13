Samsonov is on track to defend the home net against the Blues on Tuesday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Samsonov was a little shaky in his last start Wednesday versus Dallas, surrendering four goals on 31 shots, but he still came away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll try to pick up his 10th victory of the year in a home matchup with a surging St. Louis squad that's won seven of its last eight games.