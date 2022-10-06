Samsonov will guard the road goal in Friday's preseason game versus the Red Wings, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Samsonov is expected to begin the year in a fairly even tandem with Matt Murray. The 25-year-old Samsonov had a 3.02 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 44 games last season, but he'll be looking to bounce back and work his way into something closer to a starter's role throughout 2022-23.
