Samsonov will defend the visiting crease versus Columbus on Friday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Samsonov will get yet another chance to redeem himself after he gave up five goals on 19 shots in a 9-3 loss to Buffalo on Dec. 21. Samsonov has been mediocre this season, despite his 5-2-5 record, as he has a 3.79 GAA and an .871 save percentage. Samsonov has allowed 15 goals on 83 shots in his last three games and is teetering on becoming an afterthought with the Maple Leafs, once Joseph Woll returns to action from a high-ankle sprain suffered three weeks ago.
