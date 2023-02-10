Samsonov will defend the visiting crease versus Columbus on Friday, according to Mark Masters of TSN.

Samsonov will get a rare road start, where he is 2-4-1 with a 3.29 GAA and .897 save percentage. This is in contrast to his 15-2-1 mark at home, with a 2.07 GAA and .924 save percentage. He trails only Andrei Vasilevskiy in home victories, while he is tied for 61st on the road in wins. Samsonov is 17-6-2 overall, with a 2.42 GAA and .913 save percentage. He will face the Blue Jackets, who are tied for 29th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.55 goals per contest.