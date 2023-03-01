Samsonov is slated to start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game versus the Oilers, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov has been on a roll recently, picking up three straight wins while posting an impressive 1.66 GAA and .940 save percentage. He'll try to pick up his 23rd victory of the year in a road matchup with an Edmonton team that's averaging 3.65 goals per game at home this campaign, fifth in the NHL.