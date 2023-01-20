Samsonov will patrol the road crease during Saturday's matchup with Montreal, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov was excellent in his last start Thursday against the Jets, stopping 37 of 38 shots en route to a convincing 4-1 victory. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a favorable road matchup with a Canadiens team that's averaging just 2.68 goals per game at home this season, 30th in the NHL.