Samsonov will guard the road net Tuesday against St. Louis, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov has permitted eight goals on 47 shots in his past two outings, but earned a 4-3 win over Philadelphia on Dec. 22 prior to the holiday break. He has a 10-3-0 record this season with a 2.07 GAA and a .924 save percentage. The Blues sit 24th in the NHL this year with 3.03 goals per game.