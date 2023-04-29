Samsonov will guard the road goal in Game 6 against Tampa Bay on Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Samsonov stopped 34 of 37 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning. He has a 3-2 record this postseason, surrendering 18 goals on 158 shots. Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the playoffs this year with 32.8 shots per game.
