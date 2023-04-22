Samsonov will defend the road net Saturday against Tampa Bay in Game 3, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Samsonov is coming off a 20-save performance in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Lightning. He has given up eight goals on 51 shots through two games this postseason.
