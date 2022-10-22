Samsonov will defend the road crease against Winnipeg on Saturday, Luke Fox of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Samsonov has been terrific for the Maple Leafs since his offseason move to Toronto from Washington, as he is 3-0-0 this season. He has given up only six goals on 82 shots and will face Winnipeg who are returning home after a trip to Dallas, Colorado and Vegas where they went 1-2-0. The Jets have scored 11 goals in four games and will be missing Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body) from their lineup.