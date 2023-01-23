Samsonov will patrol the home crease Monday against the Islanders, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov is coming off a 28-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Montreal. This will be his third straight start after winning in relief versus the Panthers on Jan. 17. Samsonov has a 14-4-2 record this season with a 2.22 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 20 appearances. The Islanders sit 24th in the league this year with 2.94 goals per game.