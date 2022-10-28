Samsonov will get the road crease against LA on Saturday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov did not start Thursday in San Jose as he was feeling ill. He has played quite well for the Maple Leafs, going 4-1-0 with a 2.01 GAA and a .932 save percentage. Samsonov will face an LA team who have found the back of the net 32 times in nine games this season.