Samsonov will guard the home crease in Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Lightning, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Samsonov appears to have a fairly firm grip on the starting role while Matt Murray (concussion) is out. During the regular season, Samsonov didn't appear in any of the Maple Leafs' games versus the Lightning. The 26-year-old had a 2.33 GAA and a .919 save percentage over 42 appearances in a career year.