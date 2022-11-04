Samsonov will guard the home crease against Boston on Saturday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Samsonov is 5-2-0 with the Maple Leafs as he has provided strong goaltending thus far. He has a 2.30 GAA and a .920 save percentage, allowing more than three goals only once in his seven starts. He faces the red-hot Bruins, who are off to a great start at 10-1-0 and have averaged 4.55 goals per game this season.