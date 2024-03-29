Samsonov will patrol the road crease in Buffalo on Saturday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

It will be Samsonov's first start in four games as he was out for a couple of contests with a calf contusion, and then backed up Jacob Woll on Wednesday. Samsonov is 19-6-7 with a 3.12 GAA and an .889 save percentage. He is 1-1-0 versus the Sabres this season, stopping 24 shots on March 6 in a 2-1 overtime win, while giving up five goals on 19 shots in December in a 9-3 blowout loss.