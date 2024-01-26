Per Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun, Samsonov will defend the visiting crease versus Winnipeg on Saturday.

Samsonov will get his third straight start, and deservedly so, after giving up only one goal on 49 shots in victories over Seattle and Winnipeg. It has mostly been a struggle this season for the 26-year-old Russian, as he is 7-3-6 with a 3.45 GAA and an .875 save percentage. It looks like he finally has his confidence back and will face the Jets, who fired 32 shots on goal Wednesday without putting one past Samsonov in a 1-0 overtime loss.